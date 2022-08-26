Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.59 billion-$14.59 billion.
Pan Pacific International Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.92.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.