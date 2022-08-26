Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Tops $6.43 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $418,172.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pangolin Coin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,159,011 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
