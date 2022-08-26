Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Tops $6.43 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $418,172.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,159,011 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

