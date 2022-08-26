Parachute Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $465,292.35 and $78,446.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

