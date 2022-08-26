Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Holdings Cut by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $60.64 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATK. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

