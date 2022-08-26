Patrick L. Alexander Sells 760 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $20,231.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,881.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.