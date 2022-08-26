PayAccept (PAYT) Trading 50.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PayAccept (PAYT) traded down 50.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. PayAccept has a market capitalization of $602,858.78 and approximately $40,391.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayAccept coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayAccept has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayAccept Coin Profile

PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayAccept using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

