Paycoin Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Paycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paycoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Paycoin has a market cap of $82.40 million and $419,527.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Paycoin Profile

Paycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycoin is an SHA256 cryptocurrency that switched from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. XPY can be sent internationally almost instantly and with low fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

