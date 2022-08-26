PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,944. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

