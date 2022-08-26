PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 107,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. BCE accounts for about 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after buying an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,721,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,596,000 after purchasing an additional 432,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

