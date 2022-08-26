PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys New Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 1.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

