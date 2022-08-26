PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344,200 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 184,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. 98,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

