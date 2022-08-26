PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 48,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

