PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $852,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.56. 204,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 227.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.