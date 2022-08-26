PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,178 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 4.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.53. 148,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,165. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
