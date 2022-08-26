PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,178 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 4.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.53. 148,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,165. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.