Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.85.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of PTON opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $120.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

