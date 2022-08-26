Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $9.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $9.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTON. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.02.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 568,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,581,307. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $120.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.