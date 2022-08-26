Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.88.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,364. The stock has a market cap of C$26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.37. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 238 shares of company stock valued at $9,611.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

