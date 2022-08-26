Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 3,170 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 138,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 68,198 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 54,373 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $49.72 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.