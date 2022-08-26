Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,303,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $315.24 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.65.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.