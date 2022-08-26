Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,720,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,048,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.76 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.