Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 150,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FRC opened at $162.29 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

