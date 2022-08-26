Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $503,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,706,000 after purchasing an additional 231,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $132.78 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

