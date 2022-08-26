Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

