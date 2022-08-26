Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

