Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.