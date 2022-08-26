Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.00 million-$233.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.61 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.90. 180,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. Perficient has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perficient by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Perficient by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

