Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 42,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 93,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDOT. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 225,491 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

