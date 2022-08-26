Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $24,684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after buying an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2,841.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 429,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

