Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77 and $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 241,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,536.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 188,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

