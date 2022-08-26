Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77 and $0.81 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.