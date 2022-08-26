Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77 and $0.81 EPS.
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
