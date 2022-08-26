Phala Network Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $27.96 million and $7.06 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00128924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082707 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

