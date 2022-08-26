Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.25

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 6300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33.

About Pharming Group

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.