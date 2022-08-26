Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Pharvaris has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $27.50.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
