Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Pharvaris has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

About Pharvaris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

