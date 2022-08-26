Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAHC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $664.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 86.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 48.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

