Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.
Several analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
