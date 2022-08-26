Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAHC. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.45. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $625.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 86.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 48.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

