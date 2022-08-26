Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

PSX stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 54,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

