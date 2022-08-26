Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 200,000 Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 122,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.