Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.17 Million in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Vivid Seats at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,871,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,923,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $9.25 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

