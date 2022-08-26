Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.26 Million in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 333,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.28% of Accretion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENER opened at $9.89 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

