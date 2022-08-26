Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.38% of Gores Holdings IX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

