Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 299,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ NPAB opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.