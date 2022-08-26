Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 2,185 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after buying an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after buying an additional 48,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Capri

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

