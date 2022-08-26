Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 250,000 The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.86% of Growth for Good Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

