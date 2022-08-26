Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.46 Million Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,332,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZING stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

