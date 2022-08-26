Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.48 Million Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

