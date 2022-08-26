Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 299,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.17% of Compass Digital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,021,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

