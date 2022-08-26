Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 373,611 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 16,364.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,611 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.16% of Masco worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.