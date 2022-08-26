Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 107,107 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,107 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $23,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.