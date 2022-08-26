Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 236,487 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 251.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,487 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,198,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

